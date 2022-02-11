National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said warned on Friday that Russia is considering a “false flag operation” as “a pretext” to invade Ukraine – echoing a fear the Biden administration has expressed over the past few weeks.

During a White House press briefing warning that Russia could invade in the coming days, Sullivan said:

I know this has been the subject of a fair amount of back and forth between the administration and the press over the course of the past week, we are firmly convinced that the Russians, should they decide to move forward with an invasion, are looking hard at the creation of a pretext, a false flag operation. Something that they generate and try to blame on the Ukrainians as a trigger for military action. And we are calling that out publicly because we do believe that if Russia chooses to do that, they should be held to account, the world should not believe that a false flag operation, that they conducted, is a legitimate cost to spell life for going into Ukraine.”

PBS NewsHour’s Nick Schifrin reported on Friday, citing Western and Defense officials altogether, that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the call to invade Ukraine next week.

NEW: The US believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, and has communicated that decision to the Russian military, three Western and defense officials tell me. — Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) February 11, 2022

US officials anticipate a horrific, bloody campaign that begins with two days or aerial bombardment and electronic warfare, followed by an invasion, with the possible goal of regime change. — Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) February 11, 2022

Sullivan said he did not see the PBS reported, but denied that the US holds such a belief. He warned Americans in Ukraine to evacuate within 24-48 hours and that the U.S. military won’t rescue Americans stuck in the country.

Watch above, via CNN.

