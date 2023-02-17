National Security Spox Can’t Say If Public Will Ever Find Out Purpose or Origin of 3 Unidentified Flying Objects Shot Down

John Kirby claimed at a White House press conference that, due to “tough conditions” in the areas of recovery, there’s a good chance the American public will never be told the actual purpose or origins of three unidentified flying objects recently shot down over North America.

Kirby was pressed Friday about whether or not the public will learn what “companies” or “benign purpose” each flying object had, but Kirby said there’s a chance these objects won’t even be recovered.

“Will the American public eventually find out what these 3 unidentified objects are, including which companies they belonged to and which specific benign purposes they had?” he was asked.

Kirby said earlier in the week that the “leading explanation” is the objects shot down were “tied to some commercial or benign purpose.”

At Friday’s briefing, he said he cannot promise any better or more thorough explanation.

“We’d like nothing better, but I can’t sit here and promise we’ll get to that level of fidelity and detail. A lot of it is going to depend on an ability to recover these three objects and just to remind you, one is on sea ice in the north of Alaska in Arctic conditions,” Kirby said.

As for the other objects, one is in the deep wilderness of Canada’s Yukon Territory, and the other is submerged in Lake Huron, according to Kirby.

“So pretty tough conditions,” he said. “It’s going to be very difficult to find them. Let alone once you find that debris, be able to do the forensics to identity it. So I can’t promise you definitively that we’ll know one way or another.”

The object shot down over the Yukon Territory could potentially be a $12 hobby balloon. A group claimed the object could belong to them, according to a new report in Aviation Weekly.

Kirby also said at the briefing that even if it was a hobby balloon, President Joe Biden had no hesitations about shooting it, down considering the circumstances. Namely, the fact that it was discovered shortly after a Chinese spy balloon was shot down after entering U.S. airspace.

