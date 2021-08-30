Natlional Religious Broadcasters Spokesman Fired for Pro-Vax Comments Speaks Out: ‘I Am Deeply Grieved by the Division Among Christian Brothers and Sisters’

Daniel Darling was fired last week from National Religious Broadcasters for encouraging people to get vaccinated, and he’s now speaking out standing by that message.

Earlier this month, Darling penned an op-ed for USA Today encouraging people to get vaccinated, and he subsequently appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe to reaffirm those words.

He was fired last Friday because, according to Religion News Service, he would not “admit his pro-vaccine statements were mistaken.”

Darling followed up with a new USA Today op-ed Monday stating pretty directly, “I was dismissed from my job last week after I publicly shared my experience getting the COVID-19 vaccination.”

“While I don’t believe that I violated their policy, I harbor no animosity toward my former employer, who are my brothers and sisters in Christ,” he wrote. “It was an honor to serve Christian communicators who work every day to share the Gospel around the world.”

Darling said he’s concerned about “the division among Christian brothers and sisters”:

There are perverse incentives against unity among Christians, to fail to give the benefit of the doubt, to rush to judgment, to make a name for ourselves by hurting our fellow brothers and sisters. This is especially heightened when all of us are trying to navigate our way through a global pandemic, heightened racial tension and political division. The easy path for us is to yield to the temptation of the hour, to allow differences over secondary things to cause us to forget what is primary.

He ended by writing, “We don’t have to participate in cancel culture, because of the one who canceled our sin and gave us salvation.”

