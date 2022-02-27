The news of Vladimir Putin ordering his military to put Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert from the leader of NATO.

Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg came down on Putin’s escalation.

“The new statement from President Putin just added to the very aggressive rhetoric we have seen from Russia for many months, and especially over the last couple of weeks, where they are not only threatening Ukraine, but also threatening NATO ally countries and demanding we should remove all of our forces from the eastern part of the alliance,” Stoltenberg said. “So this is part of that. And it just highlights the importance of NATO allies standing together, America and Europe standing together, and that’s exactly what we are doing.”

CNN anchor Dana Bash followed up by asking Stoltenberg whether he believes the new statement and actions from Putin are bringing the conflict to a “different level.”

“This is dangerous rhetoric,” Stoltenberg said. “This is a behavior which is irresponsible. And of course, if you combine this rhetoric with what they’re doing on the ground in Ukraine, waging war against an independent sovereign nation, conducting a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine, this add to the seriousness of the situation.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com