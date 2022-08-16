NBA’s Draymond Green’s Wedding Reception Featured Custom to Order Blunt Rolling Station

Golden State Warriors star, Draymond Green, got married over the weekend to Empire actress Hazel Renee, and the couple celebrated their nuptials in a very unique way.

The couple got married on Saturday at a party in Malibu, California, and celebrated with an array of basketball legends.

A-list stars like Lebron James and Stephen Curry were among those invited to the event, and photos and videos from the night began circulating on social media.

Steph Curry, Seth Curry, Jayson Tatum, Rich Paul and company at Draymond Green’s wedding 💯 (via tatum_camps/IG) pic.twitter.com/NYHtcmFrhr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 15, 2022

One of those videos showed the unique party favors the Greens chose to give their guests, personalized blunts.

Draymond Green had everything at his wedding, including a blunt rolling station 😎pic.twitter.com/IG3hH2XLvd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 16, 2022

A video of the ‘blunt bar’ began circulating Twitter via ClutchPoints and shows hundreds of pre-rolled blunts displayed on a table for guests to grab.

The blunts were personalized by Green and Renee with names such as “Hazel Haze,” and “Happily Ever After.”

Guests were also entertained by a surprise performance from rapper, Da Baby.

DaBaby performing with Draymond Green & his wife at their wedding pic.twitter.com/XSYvSHlU0g — Daily Loud (@dailyloudclips) August 16, 2022

Green’s engagement to Renee was accidentally leaked by Warrior’s head coach Steve Kerr during an interview back in January 2019.

During a team trip to L.A. in early 2019, Kerr was asked by a reporter about the time spent in the city. Kerr replied, “A nice change of pace during the middle of the season, especially in mid-January. Beautiful weather here and lot of guys have brought family members. Draymond got engaged. A lot of great stuff.”

