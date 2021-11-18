NBC News Denies Freelancer Tried to Contact or Photograph Rittenhouse Jurors After Ban From Courtroom

NBC News issued a statement regarding the individual stopped by police near a bus transporting jurors from the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

“Last night, a freelancer received a traffic citation,” an MSNBC spokesperson said. “While the traffic violation took place near the jury van, the freelancer never contacted or intended to contact the jurors during deliberations, and never photographed or intended to photograph them. We regret the incident and will fully cooperate with the authorities on any investigation.”

The statement comes after Judge Bruce Schroeder announced Thursday that MSNBC reporters will no longer be allowed inside of the courtroom amid the Rittenhouse trial following an incident with the jury.

The Kenosha Police Department said that someone who identified himself as James G. Morrison and claimed to be a producer for NBC News was “taken into custody” after they were suspected of “trying to photograph jurors.”

According to Judge Schroeder, Morrison told police he was instructed to follow the jury bus by his boss in New York, identified as Irene Byon.

While NBC took responsibility for Morrison’s actions, the statement identified him as a “freelancer” and not a producer for the network. The statement also rejected the claim that Morrison was attempting to photograph or contact any members of the jury.

“This is a very serious matter and I don’t know what the ultimate truth of it is,” Schroeder said Thursday. He added, “But absolutely, it would go without much thinking that someone who is following a jury bus, that is a very serious, extremely serious matter, and will be referred to the proper authorities for further action.”

While Schroeder revealed that he has “instructed that no one from MSNBC News will be permitted in this building for the duration,” he also claimed that those contacted at MSNBC had never heard of Morrison.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com