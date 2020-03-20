comScore

NBC News Employee Dies From Coronavirus: ‘Gentle Giant Who Would Give You The Shirt Off His Back’

By Zachary PetrizzoMar 20th, 2020, 10:22 am

NBC News staffer Larry Edgeworth died on Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus, chairman Andy Lack told employees in a company-wide memo Friday morning.

According to NBC News, the staffer suffered from other health issues that led to him succumbing to Covid-19.

Edgeworth had been with NBC for 25 years, working as an audio technician, where he was beloved by his colleagues.

From NBC:

“Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were,” Lack wrote Friday morning.

NBCUniversal executive vice president of field and production operations Stacy Brady says he was known as the ‘gentle giant who would give you the shirt off his back,'” Lack added.

Edgeworth is survived by his wife, Crystal, and two sons.

“We are doing everything we can to support his family during this very difficult time,” Lack wrote.

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle on her broadcast Friday morning remembered Edgeworth, saying, “Many of us here were fortunate to work with him.”

Co-workers and friends reacted on Twitter to the loss of a beloved friend:

Watch above, via MSNBC.

