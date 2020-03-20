NBC News staffer Larry Edgeworth died on Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus, chairman Andy Lack told employees in a company-wide memo Friday morning.

According to NBC News, the staffer suffered from other health issues that led to him succumbing to Covid-19.

Edgeworth had been with NBC for 25 years, working as an audio technician, where he was beloved by his colleagues.

From NBC:

“Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were,” Lack wrote Friday morning. NBCUniversal executive vice president of field and production operations Stacy Brady says he was known as the ‘gentle giant who would give you the shirt off his back,'” Lack added. Edgeworth is survived by his wife, Crystal, and two sons. “We are doing everything we can to support his family during this very difficult time,” Lack wrote.

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle on her broadcast Friday morning remembered Edgeworth, saying, “Many of us here were fortunate to work with him.”

Co-workers and friends reacted on Twitter to the loss of a beloved friend:

Thinking about Larry & his family today. Always had a smile on his face when I would see him. Always eager to help. A tough day.https://t.co/P7l1Anhi6g — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) March 20, 2020

Loved this man with all my heart- News employee dies after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/zPUF0yGM1L via @nbcnews — Susan Kroll (@suekroll) March 20, 2020

Very sad to learn one of our colleagues, Larry Edgeworth, has died after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/urYdefEIoL — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) March 20, 2020

We’ve lost a colleague to coronavirus. RIP, Larry. Many stories on the network call this story honoring him. https://t.co/naJS0qizTV — Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) March 20, 2020

NBC News is saddened to announce the death of our long-time colleague Larry Edgeworth after he got COVID-19. I have spent months (years?) of my life traveling with Larry to some of this country’s worst tragedies. He was so talented and he will be deeply missed…. (1/2) — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) March 20, 2020

From Andy Lack Chairman of @NBCNews @MSNBC News: “Larry Edgeworth passed away yesterday.” Larry left 30 Rock a week ago today saying he didn’t feel well and then tested positive for #COVID19. He worked for us over 25 years. Rest In Peace Larry 🙏 — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) March 20, 2020

