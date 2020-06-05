NBC News’ Peter Alexander Repeatedly Confronts Trump Over Bizarre Remark: ‘How is This a Great Day for George Floyd?’

NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander repeatedly confronted President Donald Trump over a bizarre remark that suggested George Floyd was monitoring Trump’s press conference from heaven with satisfaction.

On Friday morning, Trump held a lengthy, rambling press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House to discuss an encouraging jobs report, during which he bizarrely invoked the man whose killing by Minneapolis police has touched off nationwide unrest and concern over police violence.

“Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing happening for our country. A great day for him, a great day for everybody. This is great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of the equality,” Trump said at one point.

After Trump’s initial remarks, Alexander shouted to Trump “Sir, how would a better economy, just to follow up, how would a better economy have protected George Floyd?”

A visible perturbed Trump shut down Alexander and PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor, who pressed Trump about black unemployment and his lack of a plan to address systemic racism.

But later in the press conference, as Trump left the podium, Alexander called after him “How is this a great day for George Floyd?”

That question became a chorus, as other reporters could be heard joining in to ask Trump “How is this a great day for George Floyd?”

Watch the clip above via WDRB.

