NBC News Receives Backlash for Confusing Kevin Hart and Usain Bolt: ‘There’s About Two Feet of Difference Between’ Them

NBC News received a considerable amount of backlash after they mistakenly used a picture of comedian Kevin Hart as the featured image on an article about Usain Bolt’s recent positive coronavirus diagnosis — many pointing out the two do not look alike.

The article on Bolt was posted to the NBC News Facebook with Hart’s image, but the network has since updated their article and issued a correction on social media.

“Correction: Due to a technical error, the social image on this post mistakenly featured a photo of comedian Kevin Hart,” the statement reads. “In the content management system, a social image was not selected, and the system reverted to an image of Hart from an unrelated video. The display image has been corrected.”

The update was not made fast enough, however, as their mistake prompted criticism on Twitter from people pointing out that besides their race, the two look nothing alike:

You know diversity and inclusion is so bad in mainstream media when folks don’t know if it’s really a glitch or just a lack of Black staffers. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) August 25, 2020

Them putting Kevin Hart’s picture on Bolt’s story is HILARIOUS! I guess we really do all look alike to people. That’s too funny right there. — BIANCA KNIGHT, OLY (@MsBiancaAK) August 25, 2020

We tried to take a photo of Usain Bolt but he was too fast so here’s Kevin Hart. pic.twitter.com/LIAz34QaTb — Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) August 25, 2020

But….that’s….Kevin Hart in the picture. 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/iffZcwDhpu — Anthony Austin (@AnthonyReports) August 25, 2020

“I was in the Olympics one time. I was running, dude from Cuba ran past me. TOOK OFF!!! Another dude tried to catch me and I was like No NOOOO!! I look up in the stands,Eniko, my wife, MY RIB! is checking her twitter & I’m like HELP ME! I won the race. true story” @KevinHart4real pic.twitter.com/V1BIi2vbre — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) August 25, 2020

Fire the people who have the job of googling a picture and supplying it to their editor boss, but can’t be bothered to do it. Then fire the boss, who can’t be bothered to double-check before posting or reporting. #UsainBolt #KevinHart pic.twitter.com/vZ5XUTqoBU — Martin Delaney (@1MartinDelaney) August 25, 2020

Does coronavirus make you look exactly like Kevin Hart? pic.twitter.com/TZV8Ik383j — Michael Arrington (@arrington) August 25, 2020

No wonder we all “FIT THE DESCRIPTION” !!🤨🤨 Not only do these talented brothas LOOK NOTHING ALIKE, @usainbolt and @kevinhart4real are a foot apart in height (no shade). #NBCNews do y’all have ANY #POC on the editing… https://t.co/3e6ihaZjWe — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) August 25, 2020

Is there nobody Black on the @NBCNews social staff? That is not @usainbolt. It’s @KevinHart4real. As journalists, our credibility is everything. pic.twitter.com/ep5g7KuN2D — Marlon A. Walker (@marlonawalker) August 25, 2020

Slowly coming to terms with the realization that if two of the most famous Black men in the world who look nothing like each other can get switched up, I’m probably gonna spend the rest of my days being confused for other trans women. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 25, 2020

