NBC News Receives Backlash for Confusing Kevin Hart and Usain Bolt: ‘There’s About Two Feet of Difference Between’ Them

By Leia IdlibyAug 25th, 2020, 4:03 pm
usain bolt kevin hart

James Gourley, Amy Sussman/Getty Images

NBC News received a considerable amount of backlash after they mistakenly used a picture of comedian Kevin Hart as the featured image on an article about Usain Bolt’s recent positive coronavirus diagnosis — many pointing out the two do not look alike.

The article on Bolt was posted to the NBC News Facebook with Hart’s image, but the network has since updated their article and issued a correction on social media.

“Correction: Due to a technical error, the social image on this post mistakenly featured a photo of comedian Kevin Hart,” the statement reads. “In the content management system, a social image was not selected, and the system reverted to an image of Hart from an unrelated video. The display image has been corrected.”

The update was not made fast enough, however, as their mistake prompted criticism on Twitter from people pointing  out that besides their race, the two look nothing alike:

