NBC News: ‘Record Surge’ of Migrants Coming to US Border in Months Ahead

America could face a record surge in migrants on its border with Mexico in the months ahead after “staging” in Colombia, according to NBC News.

The network’s Jacob Soboroff detailed the assertion in a Thursday appearance from Haiti on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. While law enforcement has managed to repel some of the thousands of people amassed at the U.S. border in Del Rio, Texas, Soboroff noted, “there are also thousands … staging in Colombia for a potential journey to the U.S. southern border,” leading Department of Homeland Security officials to prepare “for what could be a record surge of people coming to the U.S. southern border in the months ahead.”

The U.S. has repatriated roughly 6,000 of the 15,000 Haitian migrants on the border over the last several weeks, though approximately 20,000 more have amassed in Colombia with plans to travel to America.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asked his department this week to prepare for a worst-case scenario of 350,000 to 400,000 people attempting to cross the border next month, according to two unnamed DHS officials who spoke with NBC. The number would easily exceed July’s 21-year record, when Customs and Border Protection apprehended 210,000 migrants attempting to cross the border.

The surge has been inspired, in part, by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan’s Sept. 16 order striking down Title 42, a Trump-era rule related to Covid-19 that allowed the U.S. to expel illegal migrants without giving them a chance to apply for asylum. The Biden administration fought unsuccessfully to keep the rule in place.

