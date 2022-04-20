NBC Obtains Audio That Disputes Teaser Showing Trump Storming Out of Interview With Piers Morgan

Former President Donald Trump has released audio reportedly refuting a Piers Morgan promo that seems to show the former walking off in anger during an interview set to air on April 25.

Morgan dropped a 30-second teaser for the interview Wednesday, which will air on his new Fox Nation show.

The teaser ends when Trump arguing with Morgan about the results of the 2020 election.

“You lost!” Morgan said, to which Trump responded, “Only a fool would think that.” After some back and forth, the preview shows Trump get out of his chair.

“Let’s finish up the interview,” he finally said. “Turn the camera off. Very dishonest.”

According to NBC News, audio released by Trump communications director Taylor Budowich shows Morgan’s video might not show how the interview actually went.

NBC did not release the audio, but did provide a partial transcript after reviewing it:

But the audio of the end of the interview appears to tell a different story. The two men laughed and thanked each other, the recording shows. There are no signs of Trump’s storming off set. “That was a great interview,” Morgan says in the audio at the end. Trump agrees with a “yeah.” “Thank you very much. I really appreciate it,” Morgan says.

Per NBC, it wasn’t until after the pair exchanged pleasantries that Trump said stood up. After that, he said, “Turn the camera off.”

As for the comment in which Trump appeared to challenge Morgan’s honesty, NBC reported it came after comment made by Budowich, who “called out Morgan for dragging out the interview and falsely and repeatedly saying he had one last question, only to ask more.”

The hour-long interview was reportedly slated to last only 20 minutes.

Budowich told NBC Morgan’s producers used deceptive editing for the viral promo.

