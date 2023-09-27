NBC Reporter on Shocking Trump Ruling: ‘Very Realistic’ He Loses Ability to Do Business in New York — Home of Trump Tower

NBC News reporter Tom Winter painted a remarkably bleak picture of Donald Trump’s predicament following a judge’s decision that found the New York business man turned president persistently committed fraud.

Wednesday’s Morning Joe opened with the shocking news that New York Judge Arthur Engoron declared in a 35-page ruling that Trump continually lied on his financial statements and was able to get favorable loan terms and lower insurance premiums as a result. Trump’s legal arguments defending the statements are based in “a fantasy world, not the real world,” Engoron wrote.

“Donald Trump has exaggerated his entire life; well before he got into politics, he would inflate the assets, his sense of his worth,” MSNBC’s Jonathan Lemire opened, before noting, “But now there are real consequences, and it seems to be there’s a chance to he could lose his business certificate; his ability to do business in New York State, which is where his empire is located. It’s where Trump Tower is. It’s where he’s got several golf courses. How realistic is that to happen? What would that mean?”

“At this point, it’s very realistic. I want to find out what the appellate courts say about this, and Trump has obviously vowed to appeal, but so far, they have not taken kindly to his arguments in New York state,” Winter replied.

“The attorney general absolutely has the authority to do so,” he added before hedging slightly if the first appellate division in the state of New York upholds it, as it is expected to do.

Winter continued to explain the specifics of the liability of fraud decision and concluded by citing the work of his colleague Gretchen Morgenson who pointed out in her reporting that the last financial institution to give Trump a loan was a company called Ladder Capital and the loan was “put forward” by the son of Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg, who pled guilty to fraud charges and served time in jail.

Watch above via MSNBC.

