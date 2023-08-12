NBC Reporter Says Trump Judge Needs Extra Security Because of Trump’s Hostility To Black Women Who ‘Cross Him’

NBC News Justice Correspondent Ryan Reilly said that Federal District Judge Tanya Chutkan — who is presiding over ex-President Donald Trump’s trial — needs extra security because of Trump’s history of public hostility toward Black women “who cross him.”

Earlier this week, CNN reporters noted beefed-up security for Judge Tanya Chutkan and connected it to social media attacks by ex-President Donald Trump. And on Thursday, NBC News reported that Judge Chutkan was spotted with an unusually large security detail as she went for coffee in the cafeteria of the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse — especially compared to before Trump’s attacks.

On Thursday’s edition of MSNBC’s José Díaz-Balart Reports, anchor José Díaz-Balart asked Reilly to explain the extra security:

JOSE DIAZ-BALART: And Ryan. Meanwhile, NBC News has learned that extra security precautions have been put in place around the judge in the election interference case in Washington? RYAN REILLY: That’s right. Our own Daniel Barnes spotted Judge Chutkan being accompanied by three US marshals around the courtroom. Last week, actually, the day that Donald Trump had his court appearance when Judge Chutkan wasn’t yet in charge, she was assigned to the case but was not yet overseeing the case. She was just sort of going around as normal inside the courtroom, obviously, with a few more extra sets of eyes on her. It’s just this very unique situation where you have these very high profile people just sort of circulating around the court. But now she does appear to have additional security. And I think that’s really critical because, of course, you’ve seen already Donald Trump put some focus on her. And frankly, you know, the fact that she’s a Black woman is something that’s going to be very critical here, because you’ve seen the sort of ire that Donald Trump has pointed towards, particularly women of color, who have, sort of cross him or who have brought charges against him in the past. So that’s going to be something that we’ve seen in other cases. In January 6 cases I’ve seen, it’s been a very, you know, sort of racist reaction to that. And I think that that’s something that you really have to watch out for in the aftermath of this. There’s going to be a lot of particular scorn, I think, focused on her just based on what we’ve seen in the past and the focus that Donald Trump is putting on her at this moment.

Watch above via MSNBC’s José Díaz-Balart Reports.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com