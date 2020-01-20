comScore

NBC Reporter Shares Vid of Gun Rally Pledge of Allegiance With Inflammatory Caption, Gets Shredded

By Caleb HoweJan 20th, 2020, 12:14 pm

NBC and MSNBC reporter Gabe Gutierrez started a Twitter firestorm on Monday while on scene at the Second Amendment rally in Virginia.

Gutierrez tweeted a video that showed rally-goers loudly reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, but his caption focused on something a bit different.

Considering the disconnect, he was immediately called out.

Some fellow journos gave him the benefit of the doubt on the clip.

However, after the lengthy dragging, Gutierrez responded by saying NOT that he’d uploaded the wrong clip, but merely that lots of people were saying a lot of things and he was pointing out one of those things.

Then, not long after that, he uploaded a different video, “taken seconds apart” from the first, for “those who’ve asked.”

He never says that was an unintentional upload of the wrong clip, but he has a video of that specific chant. Weird. And a bit late.

Obviously, a tweet that said “Second Amendment supporters say Pledge of Allegiance” wouldn’t be nearly as inflammatory to the NBC/MSNBC audience as “we will not comply.” Whether Gutierrez meant to keep that clip to himself and accidentally uploaded it, or simply couldn’t wait to use the more inflammatory quote as he uploaded the clips, one can’t be sure.

But either way, it was an embarrassing fail. And perhaps not unrelated, at least in spirit, to another thing involving Gutierrez that went down at the rally on Monday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: