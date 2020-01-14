NBC’s Jonathan Allen Busted Taking Bernie Sanders Out of Context on Iraq: ‘Always Watch the Full Video’

NBC News political analyst Jonathan Allen got checked on Twitter for taking an old Bernie Sanders clip out of context, as Sanders Communications Director Mike Casca warned Allen to “always watch the full video when you get pitched” opposition research.

In preparation for Tuesday night’s CNN/Des Moines Register debate, Allen tweeted an old quote from Sanders regarding deceased Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and suggested it might be a relevant indicator of inconsistency on Sanders’ part.

“Bernie Sanders voted for regime change in Iraq repeatedly before he voted against it. It could come up tonight,” Allen wrote, then added “’Saddam Hussein is a brutal dictator who should be overthrown, and his ability to make weapons of destruction must be eliminated.’- Bernie, ‘98″.

Bernie Sanders voted for regime change in Iraq repeatedly before he voted against it. It could come up tonight. “Saddam Hussein is a brutal dictator who should be overthrown, and his ability to make weapons of destruction must be eliminated.”- Bernie, ‘98 https://t.co/WSpFhA1PFr — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) January 14, 2020

But Casca responded by writing “this quote is from a 1998 floor speech in which he *checks notes* condemned an unauthorized military strike on Iraq and said he doubted military action would help us get Hussein out of power,” then added, “always watch the full video when you get pitched oppo, folks!”

this quote is from a 1998 floor speech in which he *checks notes* condemned an unauthroized military strike on iraq and said he doubted military action would help us get hussein out of power. always watch the full video when you get pitched oppo, folks! https://t.co/oInwvmJcfN — mike casca (@cascamike) January 14, 2020

Casca wasn’t just guessing. The article Allen linked contained telltale attribution and only gentle hints about the missing context. It noted Sanders “repeatedly for a U.S. policy of regime change in Iraq… as pointed to by a Democrat familiar with Sanders’ record.”

And the report contained this description of the Sanders quote that Allen tweeted:

“Saddam Hussein is a brutal dictator who should be overthrown, and his ability to make weapons of destruction must be eliminated,” Sanders said on the House floor, even as he expressed reservations about civilian casualties and the efficacy of the brief military campaign.

But as Vox’s German Lopez pointed out, Sanders could not have been clearer about his position on U.S. military action in Iraq during that speech.

“Almost everyone thought Saddam was a brutal dictator the world would be better without. But many of these same people also opposed the US itself overthrowing Saddam,” Lopez wrote.

“In fact, if you watch the full 1998 speech, Bernie was extremely clear that he doesn’t like Saddam but doesn’t support unilateral US military action. The NBC story is taking him completely out of context,” he added.

In fact, if you watch the full 1998 speech, Bernie was extremely clear that he doesn’t like Saddam but doesn’t support unilateral US military action. The NBC story is taking him completely out of context. https://t.co/a5ITnpSjeA — German Lopez (@germanrlopez) January 14, 2020

And the votes that the NBC report points to in order to substantiate Sanders’ support for regime change were a bill to provide aid and other assistance to Iraqi resistance groups and a resolution expressing support for the troops, as well as reaffirming the existing U.S. policy of supporting efforts at regime change.

Watch the Dec. 17, 1998 clip above via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]