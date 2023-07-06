NBCUniversal, Camping World Win Lawsuit From Company Accusing Them of Being Swindled on The Profit

NBCUniversal and its affiliated entities won the arbitration lawsuit that was brought against them last year by the trustee of a Pennsylvania design company who accused the CNBC show, The Profit, of bringing about the company’s decline.

The lawsuit was filed last year against NBCUniversal, the production company Machete, and Camping World Inc., the recreational vehicle retailer partially owned by The Profit’s presenter: Marcus Lemonis. The lawsuit sought $30 million in punitive damages for fraud, breach of contract, and other charges, plus there were other complaints about the show from companies that were also involved in it.

The legal dispute was centered on the interior decor company Precise Graphix, which was featured on The Profit when its owners — brothers Keith and Dean Lyden — applied to bring Lemonis on as an investor, and to benefit from his expertise. The suit claims that Lemonis and NBC’s producers wound up running the company into the ground, and Chapter 7 trustee Lynn E. Feldman accused the defendants of running a “mob-style scam.”

Court documents show that presiding arbitrator Ann Jones ruled against the lawsuit’s allegations, determining that they were “unsupported by competent, credible evidence.” The ruling cited multiple instances where no evidence of fraud could be produced, where claims were based on misinterpretation or belief, and where various accusations fell apart under scrutiny.

From the documents:

The only testimony presented by the Trustee at the arbitration hearing regarding the computation of damages was that proffered by Raymond T. Sloane. Sloane calculated four types of damage suffered by Precise Graphix, which when summed came to a total of $7.137 million. His analysis and calculations, however, are so riddled with foundational errors and invalid assumptions that his conclusions do not constitute substantial evidence… Given the complete failure of competent, credible evidence supporting her allegations at the hearing, the Trustee cannot establish the required elements of the fourteen causes of action alleged in the Demand. 27 Even if one were to find the testimony proffered by the Trustee in support of her claims credible (which the Arbitrator does not), several of the causes of action asserted by the Trustee would still fail as a matter of law.

The relief states that NBCUniversal will be awarded $1,916,538 in attorneys’ fees and $332,750.47 in costs, Camping World will get $3,300,000 in attorneys’ fees and $402,758.26 in costs, and Machete will get $878,200 in attorneys’ fees and $271,701.25 in costs.

Lemonis had repeatedly denied the charges connected to him, but when the Los Angeles Times reached out to him about the case, he said “I don’t feel vindicated. And the reason that I don’t is because I knew I didn’t do anything wrong. I never would have thought a television show would turn into this.”

