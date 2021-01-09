An overwhelming majority of Americans oppose the violent actions by rioting supporters of Donald Trump on Wednesday, and most also blame the President at least in part for those deadly events taking place.

That data comes from the latest PBS/Marist poll, a national survey released this week which shows that the riots found almost no real support among most Americans.

A full 88% opposed the actions of the rioters, significantly including 80% of Republicans.

“Despite the belief among many that the presidential election results were not accurate — the very belief that spurred Trump supporters to gather in the nation’s capital this week — the vast majority of Americans — 88 percent — oppose the actions of those who broke into the U.S. Capitol, according to this latest poll,” PBS NewsHour reports. “That includes 96 percent of Democrats, 86 percent of independents and 80 percent of Republicans.”

On the question “From what you´ve read or heard, do you think the people who broke into the U.S. Capitol should or should not be prosecuted?” there was 90% agreement among U.S. adults. That included 100% of Democrats surveyed and

However, although a majority of adults (63%) believe Trump bears some blame for inciting the riots, among Republicans only 30% think he bears “a great deal/a good amount” of blame, while 69% of Republicans say he should be blamed “not very much/not at all.”

Importantly, that includes a full 55% of Republicans who say Trump should be blamed “not at all”



That helps explain the split on removal of President Trump.

Nearly half — 48 percent — of Americans believe steps should be taken to remove Trump from office, including 84 percent of Democrats and 45 percent of independents. Fifteen percent of Republicans agree, while 83 percent think he should not be removed.

Read more from the poll in PBS NewsHour’s write-up.

