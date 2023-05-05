Neil Cavuto Admits ‘Fixation’ On Adele in Devoted Tribute For Singer’s Birthday: ‘My Wife Is Fine With This’

Fox Business host Neil Cavuto revealed his intense fascination with 16-time Grammy award winning singer Adele as he celebrated her birthday on his show.

The revelation happened on the Friday edition of Fox Business’ Cavuto: Coast to Coast where in addition to bringing viewers the latest news on the economy, he wanted to make sure everybody knew that it was Adele’s 35th birthday. A clip from the show began circulating on Twitter via The Recount.

As Adele’s 2015 hit, Hello, played in the background, Cavuto justified his “fixation” on the singer.

“I know what some of you are thinking. Surely Neil, there are more important things going on in the world today than Adele’s birthday,” Cavuto said. “Three words… Not. Even. Close.”

“And allow me to address those of you who find this Adele fixation of mine a bit creepy. Some of you even like to point out that I’m old enough to be her father. And your point is?” he said. “Now I know for a fact. I know for a fact that my wife is fine with this. I also know for a fact — she’s not watching any of this, so I think I’m in the clear.”

Cavuto even jokingly said the stock market was rallying because of Adele’s big day.

“So let’s put that out to rest and just celebrate a British treasure this day and save the pomp and ceremony for that other British big wig for another day. Not today! Here’s all you really need to know today. This Adele rally is on,” Cavuto said, flashing an image of the DOW Jones numbers in the green.

“That’s right. It’s an Adele rally. Stocks soaring, jobs soaring, moods the world over soaring. Now, some of you insist this has nothing to do with Adele — as if. Two more words — Prove it,” Cavuto concluded.

