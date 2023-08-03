Neil DeGrasse Tyson Has the Cure for a Divided Nation and It Is ‘An Invading Alien Army’

On July 26, the House Oversight Committee heard the testimony of retired Maj. David Grusch, who claimed that the United States government has known about extraterrestrial “non-human activity” for decades and has been covering it up, which the Pentagon denies. On Thursday’s episode of ABC’s The View, astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson was the guest, and he pointed out something rarely seen in Congress during the hearings: bipartisanship!

Host Alyssa Farah Griffin brought up the Artemis space program as one of very few non-partisan, American institutions, which was something for Tyson and the panel to celebrate while he pointed out that America is in a bit of a “space race” with China. Griffin then asked if he thought that some of these reported UAPs (unidentified aerial phenomena) might be coming from China and pose security risks for the United States. That brought the conversation to Congress, which had Tyson exclaiming, “By the way, that’s what brought the two sides of the aisle together!” He continued:

I’m looking at these hearings and there’s AOC [Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)] and some, you know, right-wing Republicans, everybody together asking questions! This is a beautiful thing! So, what we need is an invading alien army to bring us together.

Host Joy Behar added: “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.”

Watch the video above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com