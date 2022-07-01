Neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin ‘Forcefully Endorses’ Trump-Backed Blake Masters For Senate in Arizona

Notorious Neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin published a glowing endorsement of Trump-backed Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters, reported Jewish Insider on Friday.

Anglin, the publisher of the white supremacist platform the Daily Stormer, posted a statement praising Masters for an altercation he had with a 73-year-old activist at one of his campaign stops.

“I cannot give a more forceful endorsement, and I demand that anyone in Arizona (who is not some kind of known neo-Nazi or whatever) get in contact with his campaign and see what kind of help he needs,” Anglin wrote in the post, which is linked here via the Jewish Insider so as not to link directly to the Daily Stormer.

Anglin began the post by recounting the incident at the campaign stop, which he claims began when the activist attacked a woman. Video of the incident was widely shared online and does not appear to show the older activist attacking a woman.

“Master Masters then physically removed the scum,” continued Anglin, who added, “This is exactly the kind of man this country needs.” The post was made on June 9th, but had gone previously unreported until Friday.

73 year old man who showed up at a Republican event in a BLM shirt is physically attacked and assaulted by AZ US Senate candidate Blake Masters. pic.twitter.com/C042sytJeG — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 8, 2022

Masters made other claims about the incident in a post on social media:

A masked-up guy with a BLM shirt crashed this GOP event tonight. Started causing trouble, then he hit a woman. So me and some guys put him on the ground, then the police came for him. Fake news headline tomorrow: Senate Candidate Blake Masters ATTACKS Peaceful Protestor!

A masked-up guy with a BLM shirt crashed this GOP event tonight. Started causing trouble, then he hit a woman. So me and some guys put him on the ground, then the police came for him. Fake news headline tomorrow: Senate Candidate Blake Masters ATTACKS Peaceful Protestor! pic.twitter.com/FgCmlZfsaq — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) June 5, 2022

The Tucson Sentinel later published an article breaking down the footage of the clip and concluded that “at one point, and just inches from his face, the woman reached out and shoved him in the side. Then she balled up her fist and delivered a right hook that snapped Jackson’s head back.”

The woman in question is who Anglin and Master claimed attacked the activist Peter Jackson. The Sentinel pulled a screenshot out of the film showing the woman balling up her fist right before the scuffle broke out.

