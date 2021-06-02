Netanyahu’s Opponents Reach Deal to Oust Him as Prime Minister

Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year run as prime minister of Israel seems to be reaching the end.

Opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett announced Wednesday they’ve settled on a deal to create a coalition government that would oust Netanyahu from power.

The patchwork, if not unusual alliance consists of eight parties with seats in Israel’s Knesset, including the United Arab List, whose inclusion would make it the first Arab party to participate in an Israeli coalition government.

Lapid’s Yesh Atid is largely viewed as a centrist party while Bennett and his Yamina faction have been more controversial, having previously staked out very hawkish positions on Israel-Palestine relations, including opposition to a Palestinian state. After the election of Donald Trump in 2016, Bennett declared, “The era of a Palestinian state is over!”

According to the new agreement, Bennett will serve as prime minister for the first two years, and Lapid the next two. As part of the agreement, Bennett said he will not annex new territory from Palestinians, and will refrain from establishing new settlements. However, he will not halt existing construction in settlements.

Netanyahu’s grip on power has been tenuous over the past couple of years, as his governing coalitions have kept collapsing, most recently in December. As a result, in March Israel held its fourth snap election in two years. He has served as prime minister since 2009, and also served as prime minister from 1996 to 1999.

Netanyahu also faces legal problems. He is currently on trial for accepting bribes, fraud, and breach of trust. Among the allegations is the claim that Netanyahu used his influence to secure favorable coverage from Walla! News, one of Israel’s most popular news websites.

Before the coalition government can take power, it must pass a vote of confidence in the Knesset.

