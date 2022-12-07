Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Star Blasted For Filming Viral Dance Scene with Covid, Accused of Exposing Other Actors and Crew to Virus

The star of Netflix’s latest hit, Wednesday, is in hot water after revealing that she filmed some of the shows most popular scenes while Covid positive.

Wednesday, a spin off from The Addams Family, is becoming one of the streaming giant’s most popular shows. It focuses on Wednesday Addams — as she is sent to a boarding school for monsters and outcasts.

Actress Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday in the hit show and recently received backlash after sharing some behind the scenes moments.

In an interview with NME magazine, Ortega revealed that while filming the now viral dance scene featured in the series, she was actually battling Covid.

“I choreographed that myself!” Ortega told NME. “I’m not a dancer and I’m sure that’s obvious. I’d gotten the song about a week before and I just pulled from whatever I could… it’s crazy because it was my first day with Covid so it was awful to film.”

“I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches,” she added. “I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus. They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result.”

NME reached out to the production company behind the show to ask about the Covid incident.

The production company replied, saying, “strict Covid protocols were followed and once the positive test was confirmed production removed Jenna from set.”

Since the interview was published, Ortega has faced backlash from fans, branding the move as “highly irresponsible” and accusing the actress of knowingly exposing cast and crew to the virus.

