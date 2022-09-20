Clark County, where Las Vegas is located, has moved to oust an elected official accused of murdering a journalist that investigated him.

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, a Democrat, appeared in court on Tuesday but didn’t enter a plea as he has been charged with two felony murder charges for the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. German, a 12-year veteran of the Review-Journal, was fatally stabbed and his body was discovered earlier this month outside his home.

In a statement, Clark County, said it “has taken the first step in asking the court to remove Robert Telles from elected office as the Public Administrator.”

The county continued:

In filing with the court at the direction of Clark County, District Attorney Steve Wolfson has set the process in motion. The next step would be for the court to take action to declare that Robert Telles has neglected to perform the official duties of the office and to remove him. Upon the Court’s order, Clark County would be able to formally appoint his replacement until voters elect a new Public Administrator this November.

German had investigated Telles’ office and reported in May that it was “mired in turmoil and internal dissention over the past two years, with allegations of emotional stress, bullying and favoritism leading to secret videotaping of the boss and a co-worker outside the office.”

In June, Telles, 45, lost his primary.

Telles is currently being held without bond.

