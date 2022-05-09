Elon Musk’s Cryptic Death Tweet Linked to Russia Warning

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, raised plenty of eyebrows on Sunday when he tweeted a message warning about him possibly dying under “mysterious circumstances.”

Fox Business correspondent Kelly O’Grady explained what was behind the “cryptic” message: “Amid all the opposition now you can add the Russians. The Kremlin threatening to hold the billionaire accountable for providing Starlink terminals to Ukraine’s military. Though he cryptically tweeted, quote, “If I die under mysterious circumstance, nice knowing you.”

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

“Never a dull moment, especially on Mother’s Day, for Elon Musk,” O’Grady concluded.

Anchor David Asman, added, “That is really the message that got everybody stirring. ‘If I die under mysterious circumstances it’s been nice knowing you’, suggesting because of the work of Starlink and allowing communication from Ukraine to continue to get out some Putin hit squad might be out to get him.”

Susan Li then jumped in noting, “That’s right. So, you know, looks like Elon Musk is picking sides when it comes to this Ukraine Russia debate and this battle and invasion of course. It was Mother’s Day yesterday and Maye Musk actually tweeted in reaction to the Elon Musk tweet saying, ‘that’s not funny.’ Then Elon Musk says, okay, I will try to stay alive.”

Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Watch the full clip above via Fox Business

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com