Last night on Fox News, President Donald Trump, after a not-so-subtle prompt from Sean Hannity, took credit for the shut down of the Capital Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) in Seattle on July 1, claiming that it was his behind-the-scenes threats to local officials that he would soon deploy the National Guard that prompted the action.

Today, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan called BS on Trump’s baseless boast.

In interview with the Washington Post, the Seattle mayor denied that the president or anyone in the White House applied any private pressure on her before her decision to have the city’s police department roll up the protestors and clear the area. “It just never happened,” Durkan told the Post. “I don’t know what world he’s living in.”

Durkan’s statements directly contradicted Trump’s braggadocio on Thursday night — that got an able assist from perhaps his biggest cheerleader on cable news.

“I had a source that told me, I was not able to confirm it, that one of the reasons that the Seattle mayor finally acted, is that they were given notice that if they didn’t act, that you were going to,” Hannity said, pitching Trump a softball so big it could be seen from space. “Is there any truth to that?”

“A hundred percent. We were going in, we were going in very soon. We let them know that,” Trump had claimed. “And they, all of a sudden, they didn’t want that, so they went in before we got there. But we were going in very shortly, very soon, and we would have taken the CHOP I call it, CHOP, we would have taken it back very easily. But they went in, and frankly the people just gave up. They were tired. They had it for a long period of time. But because of the fact that we were going to go in.”

Everything Trump claimed to Hannity was contradicted by the facts, Durkan said during her rebuttal in the Post.

“He never contacted me or my office to warn us,” Durkan said. “We had no conversations whatsoever with the White House about anything related to the protests, Capitol Hill, or anything along these lines.”

