NEW: Cassidy Hutchinson Told Much More Vivid Version of SUV Story — Trump Tried to ‘Strangle’ Agent With Both Hands

Former Trump staffer and bombshell Jan. 6 witness Cassidy Hutchinson told a much more vivid version of then-President Donald Trump’s tantrum in a presidential SUV than the one she recounted at a hearing in June.

On Thursday, the January 6 committee released two more transcripts of Hutchinson’s testimony, which was given September 14, 2022 and September 15, 2022.

Among the many jaw-dropping revelations was a new and more violent account of the attack she described at a hearing in June. Hutchinson told the committee that Trump cursed his Secret Service detail out and even physically attacked Robert Engel, the head of his security detail — at one point grabbing the wheel — when he was informed they would not take him to the Capitol.

“The president reached up toward the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm and said, ‘sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going to the Capitol’,” Hutchinson said in June, recounting what Tony Ornato had told her.

“Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engel. And when Mr. Ornato had recounted the story to me, he had motioned towards his clavicle,” she said.

But in the new deposition, Hutchinson describes discussing the incident with her Trump-paid former White House lawyer Stefan Passantino, who tried to dissuade her from sharing the story — which now included Trump trying to use both hands to “strangle” Engel:

I told Stefan that day about the incident that happened in the Beast, which I should refer to it as the Presidential limo, because that was one. And I remember saying to Stefan, “Tony Ornato and I were very close at the White House. Tony told me this incident happened.” And I didn’t go into extremely graphic detail telling Stefan about it. I tried to kind of make it more casual than my conversation with Tony really was, but I think I said something to — I said something to Stefan like, “Yeah, I had this conversation with Tony Ornato when we got back from the rally that day, and he told me that the President tried to wrap his hands around Bobby’s neck and strangle him because he wouldn’t take him to the Capitol.” And Stefan said, “No, no, no, no, no.” I remember he, like, sat back in his chair, and he’s like, “No, no, no, no, no. We don’t want to go there. We don’t want to talk about that.” I said, again, trying to kind of appease what he was saying — no, I own that — I said, “I agree, Stefan, but what if they do?” “They have no way of knowing that. Nobody would ever” — he said, “Did you ever tell anybody about that?” I said, “No, I’ve never told anybody about that.” And he said, “Well, I don’t think that Tony would have told anybody about that.” And he’s like, “That’s an example of one of those stories that is just going to give the committee a headline. It’s not important to anything that actually happened on that day. It’s a headline. It’s a cool story for them. It will be on the news for a couple days. I don’t want you to be the one to have to tell that story. Tony told it to you. If anybody is going to tell it, it’s Tony’s responsibility to tell it. But just because he told you doesn’t mean that you need to share that with them.”

Watch above via CNN.

