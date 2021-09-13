New CNN Poll Finds Public Split on Mandates as an ‘Acceptable’ Way to Increase Vaccination Rate

CNN is presenting a new poll as evidence of a majority in favor of vaccine mandates. Still, the public divide is actually quite significant, and that might not bode well for the new requirements President Joe Biden is trying to put into effect.

The network released their latest poll conducted by the research company SSRS, which operated on data gathered between August 3 and September 7. The core question at hand was whether vaccine requirements are “acceptable” as a means to increase the country’s inoculation rate.

CNN’s article placed a great deal of emphasis on the data favoring vaccine mandates for specific instances. They note that, since April, there have been slight upticks, like how 54 percent of Americans support vaccine requirement for office workers returning to the in-person work, and 55 percent support it for patrons attending sporting events or concerts.

This, however, is undercut by the data showing that the public is split since only 51 percent of poll participants say vaccine mandates are an acceptable way to increase the national rate. Meanwhile, 49 percent say it’s an “unacceptable infringement on personal rights,” and this falls within the poll’s 2.8 percent margin of sampling error.

The poll explains that in terms of age groups, vaccine mandates only have approval among 46 percent of adults between the ages of 18 and 34 and 44 percent among adults aged 35 to 49. The approval numbers are higher among older adults and among Democrats, though 56 percent of Independents and 77 percent of Republicans call it an unacceptable infringement. Mandates also look like they will encounter resistance from 43 percent of African Americans and 37 percent of Hispanic-Latinos.

The study concluded just days before Biden announced his new mandates for vaccination and testing. While the legality of the president’s effort is up for public debate, there are concerns that it will increase resistance to vaccinations and not actually help the public.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com