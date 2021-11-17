Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) announced on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with the coronavirus – one day after being elected chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

“Like so many of our friends and neighbors, Congressman Perry has tested positive for COVID-19,” said Perry’s office in a statement. “As directed by the House Physician, he will continue working while quarantining at home. His symptoms are quite mild, and he’s looking forward to a full recovery.”

“This is a personal health matter and our office will not have further comment,” added Perry’s office.

A source told Mediaite that Perry was present in the room before the election, alongside a number of Freedom Caucus members.

However, Perry spokesperson Jay Ostrich vehemently denied to Mediaite that Perry was in a room with Freedom Caucus members. Ostrich declined to say when Perry was diagnosed.

A spokesperson for the Freedom Caucus also told Mediaite that Perry was not in the room, but participated in the meeting via phone.

Following his election as Freedom Caucus chairman on Monday, succeeding Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), who was term-limited and will step down on Jan. 1, Perry said in a statement, “For the past six years, I have stood shoulder to shoulder with the men and women of the Freedom Caucus as we have tirelessly fought to hold the line to promote liberty, safety and prosperity for Americans. I am grateful to continue to carry the torch for these champions of freedom.”

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: House Freedom Caucus elects @RepScottPerry as HFC Chairman: pic.twitter.com/8v4rS7FHva — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) November 16, 2021

This story has been updated with comment from a Freedom Caucus spokesperson.

