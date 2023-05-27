NEW: GOP Leaders Distribute ‘Fiscal Responsibility Act’ Outline After Debt Deal Reached

House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) and other Republican leaders began distributed a PDF outline of The Fiscal Responsibility Act on Saturday night after Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced he and President Joe Biden had reached a tentative deal to raise the debt limit before the June 5 deadline projection.

The document was sent out to House Republicans just after McCarthy’s brief presser stating that a tentative agreement has been reached, Mediaite learned.

McCarthy said Saturday that the bill to be voted on this week will be written overnight, working directly with the White House before the text will be made public tomorrow.

McCarthy said he would not release details at the presser so he could brief members on the agreement first.

It was shortly thereafter that the 1-page outline was circulated among those members and then shared with media. It’s a 10-point outline that addresses GOP priorities broadly.

The headers:

Stop Out-of-Control Inflationary Spending Lift More Americans Out of Poverty Claw Back Tens of Billions in Unspent COVID Funds Rein in Executive Overreach Cut Red Tape and Streamline Energy & Infrastructure Projects Slash Funding for Biden’s New IRS Agents Restart Student Loan Repayments Make Congress Work Again Protect Our Seniors, Veterans, and America’s National Security Block Biden & Congressional Democrat Demands for New Taxes

The extent to which the messaging outline reflects what will be in the bill currently being written, or what was agreed to won’t be certain until the full draft text of the new bill is released on Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com