NEW: McConnell Throws Trump Under the Bus, Declares Anyone Meeting with People ‘Amplifying’ White Supremacy Are ‘Highly Unlikely’ to Be President

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is the latest Republican to condemn Donald Trump’s recent dinner with Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

In Tuesday remarks to reporters, McConnell condemned the white supremacy and anti-Semitism pushed by Fuentes and sent a subtle warning to Trump about his 2024 chances.

“First, let me just say that there is no room in the Republican Party for anti-Semitism or white supremacy,” the Republican leader said in a press conference partly aired by MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson.

McConnell warned that anyone meeting with people “amplifying” white supremacy or anti-Semitism would have little chance at being elected president. Trump only recently announced his intention to run for president in 2024.

“Anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgment, are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States,” McConnell said.

The Kentucky senator did say whether he would vote for Trump in 2024. The two don’t have the friendliest relationship, with the former president often lobbing insults at the senator.

Trump has claimed in multiple statements that he only planned on meeting with West, now going by Ye, and did not know the background of Fuentes. Ye said after the dinner that Trump was impressed with Fuentes.

McConnell’s comments drop on the same day that Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) condemned Trump meeting with Fuentes. Former Vice President Mike Pence also blasted the meeting and called for his former boss to apologize and calling out Trump for meeting with both Fuentes and Ye, the latter of whom was briefly booted off of Twitter over anti-Semitic remarks.

A Tuesday report from NBC’s Marc Caputo included the claim that some may have orchestrated the meeting in the hopes that it would backfire on Trump and make his life “miserable.” Fuentes called Trump a “hero” after the get-together, but also said he would support an alternative candidate in 2024.

Watch above via MSNBC

