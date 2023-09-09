New Mexico Governor Causes Right-Wing Backlash After Suspending Open And Concealed Carry of Guns In Albuquerque

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham sparked backlash from right-wing social media influencers when she suspended open and concealed carry of guns in Albuquerque after declaring gun violence a public health emergency.

Her order comes in the wake of recent deadly shootings involving children that have occurred throughout the city and state. Open and concealed carry laws are suspended in not only the city but Bernalillo county as well, according to CNN.

“The time for standard measures has passed,” said Grisham in a Friday statement. “And when New Mexicans are afraid to be in crowds, to take their kids to school, to leave a baseball game – when their very right to exist is threatened by the prospect of violence at every turn – something is very wrong.”

The order allows citizens to carry firearms so long as they have permits on private property such as gun rages and gun stores. However, the firearms must be transported in a locked box or have a trigger lock. Grisham’s order also bans firearms on state property such as schools and state office buildings.

Moreover, firearms dealers will have to undergo monthly inspections via the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Division to ensure state laws are being followed.

The order resulted in heavy rightwing backlash on X, formerly known as Twitter, with some individuals claiming Grisham is dismantling the Second Amendment.

The Governor of New Mexico has just declared the 1st & 2nd Amendment “does not exist” due to an “emergency.” Under this legal theory *all* of our “rights” are essentially eliminated. Watch the most evil & tyrannical 60 seconds you’ve ever heard from a politician: pic.twitter.com/xLpMSTbyi2 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 9, 2023

The Governor of New Mexico says there are no Constitutional absolutes. She can determine what she deems an “emergency” and suspend any absolute right in the Constitution. Do they have civics classes in New Mexico? pic.twitter.com/0hEgPMpBGs — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 9, 2023

Trump just won New Mexico. https://t.co/K1YgXxqEPK — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 9, 2023

The Governor of New Mexico just illegally suspended the 2nd Amendment in her state. This is a violation of our nations constitution, and steps to remove her must begin immediately. Examples must start being made, or you will never get your country back.pic.twitter.com/OaKiGw1XO8 — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) September 9, 2023

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com