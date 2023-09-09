New Mexico Governor Causes Right-Wing Backlash After Suspending Open And Concealed Carry of Guns In Albuquerque
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham sparked backlash from right-wing social media influencers when she suspended open and concealed carry of guns in Albuquerque after declaring gun violence a public health emergency.
Her order comes in the wake of recent deadly shootings involving children that have occurred throughout the city and state. Open and concealed carry laws are suspended in not only the city but Bernalillo county as well, according to CNN.
“The time for standard measures has passed,” said Grisham in a Friday statement. “And when New Mexicans are afraid to be in crowds, to take their kids to school, to leave a baseball game – when their very right to exist is threatened by the prospect of violence at every turn – something is very wrong.”
The order allows citizens to carry firearms so long as they have permits on private property such as gun rages and gun stores. However, the firearms must be transported in a locked box or have a trigger lock. Grisham’s order also bans firearms on state property such as schools and state office buildings.
Moreover, firearms dealers will have to undergo monthly inspections via the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Division to ensure state laws are being followed.
The order resulted in heavy rightwing backlash on X, formerly known as Twitter, with some individuals claiming Grisham is dismantling the Second Amendment.
