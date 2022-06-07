A startling 44 percent of Republicans say that mass shootings are “Unfortunately something we have to accept as part of a free society,” the highest of any group to say so.

In the wake of the horrific massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and the racist mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, poll after poll has shown massive public support for gun control measures like universal background checks, red flag laws, and even an assault weapons ban.

A new CBS News/YouGov poll found similar support for those measures, with 81 percent favoring universal background checks, 72 percent supporting a federal red flag law, and 62 percent in favor of an assault weapons ban.

Respondents were also asked “Do you feel that mass shootings are: Unfortunately something we have to accept as part of a free society” or “Something we can prevent and stop if we really tried.”

An overwhelming 72 percent responded that mass shootings are “Something we can prevent and stop if we really tried.”

Only 28 percent said mass shootings are “something we have to accept as part of a free society.”

But significantly more Republicans — 44 percent — said that mass shootings are something we have to accept, about triple the 15 percent of Democrats who said the same and more than double the 21 percent of all non-Republican respondents.

That leaves 85 percent of Democrats and 73 percent of independents who say mass shootings are “Something we can prevent and stop if we really tried,” and a much cooler 56 percent of Republicans who say so.

One facet of public support that polls sometimes fail to capture is the energy around an issue like gun control. While Republican positions on guns are wildly unpopular with the general public — and in some cases even with their own voters — and have been for many years, voters have not rewarded Democrats with electoral majorities sufficient to pass any of the reforms that poll so high.

And respondents to this poll are pretty sure this time will be no different. Asked “Regardless of how you feel about the issue, how likely do you think it is that Congress will pass any laws in the next few months that will make significant changes to gun policy?”, a whopping 69 percent said it’s either not very or not at all likely.

