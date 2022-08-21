A major new poll finds that Americans consider “threats to democracy” to be the most important issue ahead of November’s midterm elections.

In a survey published Sunday by NBC News, voters were asked: “What do you think is the most important issue facing the country?”

Their answer? Threats to Democracy. In all, 21 percent of the electorate believes that to be the single most important issue ahead of this fall’s vote. Cost of living came next at 16 percent. That was followed by jobs and the economy at 14 percent, immigration at 13 percent, and climate change at 9 percent.

Interestingly, guns and abortion — two much-talked issues over the past few months — both placed outside the top five in the NBC News poll. The two hot topics tied for sixth, with 8 percent of Americans believing those issues to be most important ahead of the election. Crime came next with 6 percent, and Covid brought up the rear with just 1 percent of Americans believing it to be the key issue facing the country.

Another major takeaway of the NBC survey is that Americans are deeply dissatisfied with the state of the nation. In all, 74 percent of respondents believe the country is on the wrong track, and 58 percent believe America’s best days are behind it.

