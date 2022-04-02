NEW POLL: CNN is Most ‘Trustworthy’ Cable News Network — While Fox News is Most ‘Untrustworthy’

CNN was rated “trustworthy” by more Americans than any other cable news network, while Fox News was rated “untrustworthy” by the greatest number of Americans — just ahead of MSNBC.

Respondents to a The Economist/YouGov poll published this week were asked “How trustworthy do you rate the news reported by the following broadcast media organizations,” and were given the following choices: Trustworthy, Very trustworthy, Untrustworthy, Very untrustworthy, Neither trustworthy or untrustworthy, and Don’t know.

CNN was rated “Trustworthy” or “Very trustworthy” by 36 percent of respondents, while 40 percent rated the network “Untrustworthy” or “Very untrustworthy.”

Another 14 percent of respondents said CNN was “Neither trustworthy or untrustworthy.”

Even with their lead in trustworthiness, however, CNN’s net trustworthiness was still minus 4.

Fox News was rated “Trustworthy” or “Very trustworthy” by 30 percent of respondents, while 45 percent rated the network “Untrustworthy” or “Very untrustworthy,” with 16 percent of respondents saying Fox was “Neither trustworthy or untrustworthy” — a net trustworthiness score of minus 15.

MSNBC was closer to Fox, with 28 percent of respondents calling them “Trustworthy” or “Very trustworthy,” while 39 percent rated them “Untrustworthy” or “Very untrustworthy,” and 18 percent of respondents saying MSNBC was “Neither trustworthy or untrustworthy” for a net trustworthiness score of minus 11.

All three broadcast networks — ABC, NBC, and CBS — scored one or two points higher than CNN in trustworthiness, and all had net positive trustworthiness scores.

Even with the addition of lesser-known cable networks One America News (OAN) and Newsmax, Fox News retains the highest untrustworthiness scores, likely by virtue of lower recognition of the others.

OAN was rated “Trustworthy” or “Very trustworthy” by 21 percent of respondents, with 28 percent rating them “Untrustworthy” or “Very untrustworthy,” with 18 percent saying “Neither trustworthy or untrustworthy” — a net trustworthiness score of minus 15. Another 34 percent responded “Don’t know.”

Newsmax was rated “Trustworthy” or “Very trustworthy” by 24 percent of respondents, while 26 percent rated the network “Untrustworthy” or “Very untrustworthy,” with 18 percent saying “Neither trustworthy or untrustworthy” — a net trustworthiness score of minus two. But 32 percent responded “Don’t know.”

