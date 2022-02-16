NEW POLL: Majority of Republicans Think Party Should ‘Move On’ From Trump’s False 2020 Claim — Including Half of Trump Voters

According to a new poll, a slim majority of Republicans now say the GOP should “move on” from former President Donald Trump’s Big Lie — including half of Trump’s own voters.

Respondents to a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday were asked “Even if neither is exactly correct, which of the following comes closest to your opinion?”

Just 23 percent said that “The Republican Party should continue to focus on former President Donald Trump’s claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election,” while an overwhelming 64 percent said “The Republican Party should move on from former President Donald Trump’s claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.”

Another 13 percent responded “Don’t know / No opinion.”

Even Republicans said the party should “move on” by a wide 13-point margin. A 50.2 percent majority said “The Republican Party should move on from former President Donald Trump’s claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election,” while just 37 percent said the party should continue to focus on the false claims.

Among Trump 2020 voters, 48 percent said the GOP should “move on” while 36 percent said they should keep it up, and among 2016 Trump voters, a solid 52 percent said move on.

But none of this is to say that Republicans or Trump voters are any closer to internalizing the fact that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in an electoral landslide that has been reaffirmed over and over by state officials from Trump’s own party.

Poll after poll shows overwhelming numbers of Republicans who falsely believe that the election was “stolen” from Trump, including one a few weeks ago that showed only 17 percent of Republicans would even consider voting for a candidate who admits Biden won “fair and square.”

And according to a The Economist/YouGov poll published last week, huge majorities of right-leaning respondents — Trump voters (76%), Republicans (70%), and conservatives (71%) — said that “Biden did NOT legitimately win the election.”

