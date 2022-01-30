New Poll: More Than Three-Quarters of Americans Disagree With Biden Pledge to Consider Only Black Women for Supreme Court

A new survey has found that most Americans don’t think President Joe Biden should commit to replacing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer with an African American woman.

ABC News released a poll they conducted with Ipsos over the last two days with 510 adults who were asked about Biden’s handling of multiple issues. On the subject of the Supreme Court’s vacancy when Breyer retires from the bench, 76 percent of respondents said Biden should consider all possible nominees, while only 23 percent believe he should consider exclusively Black women for the nomination.

Biden has reaffirmed that he will keep the promise he made on the 2020 campaign trail to nominate a Black woman to the Court. Conservatives in Congress and elsewhere have attacked Biden’s pledge. One Republican senator called the potential new Justice a “beneficiary of a quota.”

The ABC/Ipsos poll also asked participants if they think Supreme Court justices mainly rule on the basis of the law, or on their partisan political views. Forty-three percent said justices make their rulings based upon their political views, 38 percent said it was on the basis of the law, and 18 percent said they were unsure.

The poll also showed Biden’s approval lagging on issues such as the economy, crime, dealing with Covid, and the situation in Ukraine.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com