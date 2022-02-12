NEW POLL: Non-College White Women Only Ones Who Believe Biden ‘Did NOT Legitimately’ Beat Trump in 2020 Election

White women without a college degree are the only non-political subgroup that believes President Joe Biden did not legitimately beat former President Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election.

President Biden defeated Trump in an electoral landslide that has been reaffirmed over and over by state officials from Trump’s own party. But despite that fact, and more than a year after Trump’s rally to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election culminated in a violent and deadly attack on the Capitol adherence to the false article of faith that fueled it has only grown among Republicans.

Poll after poll shows overwhelming numbers of Republicans who falsely believe that the election was “stolen” from Trump, including one that shows only 17 percent of Republicans would even consider voting for a candidate who admits Biden won “fair and square.”

But in a new poll, among non-partisan subgroups, only one demographic adheres to this belief by a majority.

Respondents to a The Economist/YouGov poll published this week were asked “Would you say that Joe Biden legitimately won the election, or not?”

Every age group, every race and gender category, every geographic or income level responded, by resounding majorities, that “Biden legitimately won the election.”

All except one: White women without a college degree, by a 53% to 47% majority, say that “Biden did NOT legitimately win the election.”

By contrast, White women with a college degree said that “Biden did NOT legitimately win the election” by a whopping 70% to 30% majority, while White men without a degree eked out a 51%-49% majority and men with a college degree were at 62% Biden won legitimately to 38% Biden didn’t win legitimately.

And among political subgroups, only Trump voters (76%), Republicans (70%), and conservatives (71%) said that “Biden did NOT legitimately win the election” by majorities. Rural voters approached a majority at 50 percent.

Everyone else recognizes, by significant majorities, that Biden beat Trump in 2020.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com