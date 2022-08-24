A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll found that in a hypothetical 2024 presidential matchup between President Joe Biden, Donald Trump, and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), Cheney would “single-handedly” swing the election to Trump.

If the election were held today without Cheney, Biden would win by four points. The incumbent would get 46 percent of the vote to Trump’s 42 percent – with 12 percent “unsure.”

Put Cheney in the mix and Biden’s number drops to 32 percent, while Trump gets 40 percent of the vote and Cheney receives 11 percent.

Yahoo! News’s Andrew Romano cautions, however, that in 2024 the “national political environment” could look very different and it’s highly possible that Biden or Trump, or even both, decide not to run again.

“But the new Yahoo News/YouGov poll suggests that if Cheney does throw her hat into the proverbial ring, she is much more likely to help Trump win than lose,” Romano concludes, summing up the key takeaway from the poll:

Why? Because right now, Biden voters are much more likely than Trump voters to say they’d be willing to break ranks and vote for her instead.

Cheney pealing off a quarter of the sitting president’s support is an eye-popping number, not least because Cheney has long been one of the most conservative members of the House and the sitting president is a Democrat.

Cheney has won praise from Democrats and the media for her handling of the House Jan. 6 hearings and her willingness to sacrifice her House seat, which she lost in a 40-point drubbing earlier in the month in her Wyoming GOP primary.

Cheney has vowed to continue to fight for U.S. democracy and do “whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office” – according to this poll, however, a run for the presidency may not be the way to keep that promise.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com