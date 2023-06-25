Former President Donald Trump has taken a hit in his general election poll numbers following his 37-count federal indictment, but has only enhanced his standing in Republican primary.

According to a new poll from NBC News out Sunday, Trump is trailing President Joe Biden in a hypothetical general election matchup by 4 points, 49-45. The former president’s chief rival in the Republican primary, Gov. Ron DeSantis, fares significantly better. The poll shows the governor dead even with President Biden at 47-47 in a hypothetical 2024 faceoff.

But in order for that theoretical showdown to become a reality, DeSantis would have to take down former President Trump to win the Republican nomination. And according to the NBC News poll, the governor’s prospects on that front are looking as bleak as ever. NBC shows Trump 29 points clear of DeSantis, 51-22. That’s nearly double the former president’s lead in the same poll from April, when he was just 15 points ahead, 46-31.

In one silver lining for DeSantis, the polls shows the Florida governor is the clear second choice of the GOP electorate. Nearly a third of Republicans, 31 percent, list DeSantis as their second choice — far more than any other Republican candidate including Trump, who tied for second place in that category with Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) at 12 percent.

But even if the race for the Republican nomination were narrowed to a 1-on-1 matchup between Trump and DeSantis, the NBC News poll puts former president way ahead — with 60 percent compared to the governor’s 36.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com