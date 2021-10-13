NEW POLL: Trump Laps the GOP Field in Latest 2024 Survey, Nearly Quadruples Nearest Challengers Pence and DeSantis

A new poll shows that even months after the tumultuous end of his presidency, Donald Trump maintains a strong hold over Republican Party voters.

The Morning Consult’s new study in partnership with Politico found that more than two-thirds of GOP voters believe Trump should run for president in 2024. Among the 1,999 registered voters who participated in the poll, 70 percent of Republicans said they want Trump to go for it, and 47 percent said they would vote for him if the 2024 presidential primary happened today. By contrast, 58 percent of Independents were against the idea of Trump running again, as were 86 percent of Democrats.

It’s still an open question whether Trump will run for the White House again, but if he does, the poll shows him as far more popular among the GOP than many of the conservatives he would likely compete against in the primary. Former Vice President Mike Pence is polling at 26 percent among Republicans who don’t want Trump to run again, but among all Republicans in total, his primary vote percentage drops to 13. Similarly, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is polling at 20 percent with GOPers who don’t want another Trump run, but his overall GOP polling is 12 percent.

The poll considered other possible GOP candidates like Donald Trump Jr. and Senators Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, and former Trump officials like Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley. All of them, however, polled at less than 7 percent in a hypothetical primary vote happening today.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com