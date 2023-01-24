Former President Donald Trump’s electoral prospects for 2024 appear to be looking up as the latest Emerson College poll shows Trump leading President Joe Biden in a potential match-up – a significant swing from last November.

The poll released on Tuesday found 44 percent of respondents back Trump in the 2024 presidential election, while 41 percent back Biden. Ten percent of those polled want “someone else” and 4 percent were undecided. In November’s Emerson poll, Biden held a 3-point lead over Trump, making the current poll a sizable 7-point swing for the former president.

The poll carried some more good news for Trump as well. Fifty-five percent of Republicans polled said they believe Trump should be the party’s 2024 nominee.

Additionally, Trump holds a whopping 26-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in a hypothetical 2024 GOP primary. So far, Trump is the only candidate to announce a run for president. Trump’s lead over DeSantis has dropped 4 points since the last Emerson poll in November.

The poll also found 58 percent of Democrats support Biden to be the party’s nominee in 2024, making a Biden-Trump rematch a very real statistical possibility at this point.

The poll was conducted between January 19th and the 21st among 1,015 registered voters and carries a margin of error of 3 points.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Emerson College scored an A- for accuracy, having correctly gauged 76% of 201 races as of March 2021.

