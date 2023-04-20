NEW POLL: Trump Loses 10 POINTS From His Post-Arrest Bump Lead

Former President Donald Trump has lost ten points off of the lead he enjoyed in one poll after his indictment and appearance in court — but still holds a commanding lead.

Trump’s popularity among Republican voters surged in the wake of his arrest and arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom over an indictment on 34 felony counts for crimes involving hush money payments to adult entertainment entrepreneur Stormy Daniels and others.

But according to a new Yahoo! News/YouGov poll, Trump has lost a significant portion of that bump. Yahoo’s Andrew Romano writes:

Just two weeks ago, Trump was lapping Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, his strongest potential challenger, by 26 percentage points in a one-on-one matchup among voters who describe themselves as Republicans or Republican-leaning independents (57% to 31%). It was the former president’s widest lead to date. Since then, however, Trump’s advantage over DeSantis has shrunk by 10 points (52% to 36%). And while Trump retains majority support — just barely — in a head-to-head face-off against DeSantis, he has slipped back under 50% when pitted against the full Republican field, falling 3 points (to 49%) since the beginning of April.

But even with that decline, Trump’s leads over DeSantis head-to-head and in a wider field are still greater than in a pre-arrest Yahoo! News/YouGov poll, which saw him leading DeSantis by 8 points head-to-head and the full field by 16 points with 44 percent of the vote.

In addition to the Bragg case, Trump faces a raft of other investigations and potential indictments — the Special Counsel Jack Smith-led Justice Department probes into Trump’s mishandling of classified information under the Espionage Act and his conduct surrounding the January 6 insurrection, as well as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation of his effort to overturn election results in Georgia and New York Attorney General Letitia James’s civil case against Trump and his company, and the defamation suit E. Jean Carroll filed in 2019 after Trump accused her of lying about being raped by him.

