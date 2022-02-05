NEW POLLS: Most Americans Support Biden Nominating Black Woman to Supreme Court — But Only 19 Percent of Republicans

A new poll shows a solid majority of Americans support President Joe Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer — but very little support from Republicans.

Respondents to a The Economist/YouGov poll released this week were asked “Do you support or oppose President Biden’s plan to nominate a Black woman to the United States Supreme Court?”

Among all respondents, 53 percent said they either “strongly support” (33%) or “somewhat support” (20%) Biden’s plan to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court, including 82 percent of Democrats.

But among Republicans, only about half the overall number, 27 percent, said they either “strongly support” (6%) or “somewhat support” (21%) Biden’s plan to nominate a Black woman to the Court. The remainder either “strongly opposed (31%) or “somewhat opposed” (17%) or were “not sure” (25%).

That’s the second poll this week to show a majority of Americans supporting the president’s pledge. Politico’s latest survey asked respondents “As you may know, President Biden has announced that he will appoint a Black woman to replace Justice Breyer on the Supreme Court. Do you support or oppose President Biden’s decision to appoint a Black woman to replace Justice Breyer on the Supreme Court?”

In that poll, 51 percent expressed support, while only 28 percent expressed opposition. Only nineteen percent of Republicans in the Politico poll expressed support.

These polls come the week after a highly-publicized ABC News poll found that, as ABC put it, “just over three-quarters of Americans (76%) want Biden to consider ‘all possible nominees.’ Just 23% want him to automatically follow through on his history-making commitment that the White House seems keen on seeing through.”

An earlier poll by Public Policy Polling found that more people supported Biden’s promise than not — by 17 points.

And while ABC’s poll did not sample enough Black voters to gauge their support, both of this week’s polls found 70 percent or more Black respondents supportive of Biden’s promise.

