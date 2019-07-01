comScore

New Report Details Disturbing Posts by Members of Facebook Group for Current and Former Border Patrol Agents

By Josh FeldmanJul 1st, 2019, 3:11 pm

A ProPublica report out Monday uncovered a number of derogatory remarks made by Border Patrol agents that CBP responded to with a statement calling such postings “completely inappropriate.”

The report looks at a private Facebook group for current and former border patrol agents in which postings like the following were shared:

[FB group members] joked about the deaths of migrants, discussed throwing burritos at Latino members of Congress visiting a detention facility in Texas on Monday and posted a vulgar illustration depicting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez engaged in oral sex with a detained migrant..

Another is a photo illustration of a smiling President Donald Trump forcing Ocasio-Cortez’s head toward his crotch. The agent who posted the image commented: “That’s right bitches. The masses have spoken and today democracy won.”

A staffer for Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, the subject of some posts in the group, called the postings “vile and sexist.” Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez responded on Twitter after the ProPublica report dropped:

The posts highlighted in the report were so concerning that CBP issued a statement in which U.S. Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost says, “These posts are completely inappropriate and contrary to the honor and integrity I see—and expect—from our agents day in and day out. Any employees found to have violated our standards of conduct will be held accountable.”

[image via Mario Tama / Getty Images]

