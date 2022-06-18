NEW: Ringleader of Crenshaw Altercation Claims He’s the Real Victim of Congressman’s ‘Private Police Force’

The right wing activist who shouted “Eyepatch McCain” at Rep. Dan Crenshaw leading to a large, physical altercation says “no one was assaulted” other than him, by the congressman’s “private police force.”

At the 2022 state convention for the Republican Party of Texas on Saturday, videos were posted online by people including online activist Alex Stein bragging about their confronting Rep. Crenshaw for being a “globalist.”

A witness contacted Mediaite from the convention with details about the incident as it unfolded. “They got physical with multiple people, including hitting them with cameras,” they said, adding that in addition to the hitting and shoving, a woman on Crenshaw’s staff “was assaulted by being pushed aggressively into a pillar.” That part was partially caught in Stein’s video of the ambush.

A second video came out later in the afternoon showing a man in a MAGA hat shouting that Crenshaw “needs to be hung for treason.”

Later on Saturday, Stein claimed that he was the real victim in the altercation, which devolved into a scrum toward the end of the clip he posted online. He tweeted that he was “assaulted” by “Dan Crenshaw’s private police force.”

He added that videos of the physical confrontation, seen here, “clearly prove this fact,” and that “more video will posted in order to exonerate” him.

I just want to make it clear that no one was assaulted today other than myself by Dan Crenshaw’s private police force…the videos clearly prove this fact and more video will be posted in order to exonerate myself and uncover the lies of the legacy media running cover for Dan — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) June 18, 2022

For his part, Rep. Crenshaw was utterly dismissive of Stein, tweeting that he is an example of what happens when “angry little boys” like him “don’t grow up and can’t get girlfriends.”

At the time of this post no additional video has yet been shared.

Mediaite’s Sarah Rumpf contributed to this article.

This story continues to develop and may be updated.

