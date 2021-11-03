Fewer than half of Americans believe President Joe Biden is “mentally sharp,” according to an I&I/TIPP survey.

Forty-two percent told pollsters they “somewhat” or “strongly” agreed with the statement that Biden is mentally sharp, according to the survey, while more than half — 50.5 percent — said they disagreed. Democrats contributed to the lack of faith in Biden’s mental state, with just 74 percent taking the side that believed him to be mentally adept.

Independent voters and women were among the groups taking the more skeptical view. Fifty-eight percent of independents said they did not have confidence in Biden’s mental agility, compared to 34 percent who said the opposite, while women with the more pessimistic view easily outnumbered their counterparts, 51-40 percent. Men gave the president slightly more positive reviews, with skeptics narrowly edging out those favorable to Biden 50-45 percent.

The survey comes at a low point for Biden’s presidency. His approval rating last month reached its lowest point in his 10-month presidency, according to Gallup, with 42 percent of Americans saying they approved of his performance and 51 percent saying they disapproved. Voter frustration has been fueled by major proposals lingering in Congress, including a $1 trillion infrastructure package and a plan to spend at least $2 trillion on Biden’s other domestic priorities.

Democrats, meanwhile, have expressed heightened frustration in the aftermath of Republican victories in elections around the country on Tuesday, including Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s victory in Virginia.

The latest I&I/TIPP survey included 1,306 Americans contacted between Oct. 27-29 by TechnoMetrica Market Intelligence, which conducted the research on I&I/TIPP’s behalf. The margin of error was 2.8 percentage points.

