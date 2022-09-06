New U.K. PM Slammed the Monarchy in Resurfaced Clip From Student Days: ‘Disgraceful’

As the new U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss wraps up her first day on the job, a newly resurfaced video from her days as a young student sees her bashing the British Royal Family.

In the clip, circulating Twitter via ITV News Calendar, a 19-year-old Truss spoke of her dislike for the monarchy system.

In this clip from 1994, Leeds student Liz Truss tells ITV News the idea of the monarchy is ‘disgraceful’. Today she meets the queen to be appointed as the new PM. pic.twitter.com/FO9WaJRSbO — ITV News Calendar (@itvcalendar) September 6, 2022

“I’m not against any of them personally, I’m against the idea that people — people can be born to rule. That people, because of the family they’re born into, should be able to be the head of state of our country. I think that’s disgraceful,” the younger Truss says.

The clip began to circulate hours before Truss met with Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle. The meeting between the new PM and the Queen has historically taken place at Buckingham Castle but was moved for Tuesday’s meeting due to the Queen’s mobility issues.

Truss is replacing former PM Boris Johnson who retired in early July. Truss has served in Parliament since 2010 and held a position on Johnson’s cabinet during his term.

