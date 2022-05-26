New Video of Parents Desperately Pleading With Cops to Go Into School: ‘Go Fight That Mother F*cker!’

Another heartbreaking video has emerged reportedly showing parents of children outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, pleading with police officers to enter the school during a shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead.

The video was shared on Twitter in reply to reporter Andy Specht and the Associated Press story with a message that read, “Video of Uvalde parents with cops — “y’all keep fighting with us, go fight that mfer!”

Late Wednesday night, reports emerged that the now-deceased assailant was inside the school, barricaded in the classroom with his victims. At the same time, police waited outside for a specialized tactical unit to arrive. The specific timeline is unknown, and to be fair to local authorities, the video of cops doing crowd control does not confirm anything other than there were cops doing crowd control.

Still, the video above does raise more questions about the handling of this horrific event by local authorities, questions that will be answered when the results of a thorough investigation are made available.

According to a Texas police spokesperson, some cops entered Robb Elementary school to extract their own children while the active shooter scenario was still unfolding.

Watch above via Twitter.

