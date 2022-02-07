New York-based CNN anchors went off on WarnerMedia head Jason Kilar following the ouster of CNN head Jeff Zucker, reported The Wall Street Journal on Monday.

According to the Journal, During a virtual Monday meeting, anchor Richard Quest told Kilar, “There was the possibility of a more imaginative result that would’ve allowed you to keep the captain, instead of throwing the captain overboard while the ship is about to go through icebergs.”

Media reporter Oliver Darcy and anchor Don Lemon asked Kilar if CNN will pay severance to anchor Chris Cuomo, according to the Journal. Cuomo was ousted following revelations that he actively advised his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned following a bombshell report of sexual misconduct allegations against him by current and former state employees.

Lemon addressed the possibility of Cuomo getting severance, according to the Journal.

“Did you think about what message it sends to the journalists in the company and also to the larger public that someone can be found to break with those journalistic standards and then get paid handsomely for it,” Lemon asked Kilar, according to the publication.

“Those are all theoreticals,” replied Kilar, according to the Journal.

According to the outlet, Kilar declined to say whether Cuomo would get severance. Zucker said he wouldn’t.

Finally, according to the Journal:

At the end of the call, Erin Burnett, the host of CNN’s 7 p.m. hour, said that the network’s journalists needed more information about the circumstances surrounding Mr. Zucker’s departure. “We’re grieving,” Ms. Burnett said, according to a person familiar with the call. “Moving on will require answers to these questions.”

