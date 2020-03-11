Although Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday that there were no plans to cancel New York City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the event has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

According to Spectrum News NY1’s Gloria Pazmino, de Blasio has confirmed 53 cases in New York City:

There are now 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in NYC, @NYCMayor says. — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) March 11, 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency on Saturday as the number of coronavirus cases in New York continues to grow. There are now more than 200 cases in the state, and most patients are concentrated in the Westchester city of New Rochelle, which is just north of the Bronx.

The cancellation of the parade follows the delay of The New York International Auto Show and the cancellation of the New York City Half Marathon.

Parent-teacher conferences at public schools have also been canceled, and Cuomo announced on Wednesday that all SUNY and CUNY schools will switch to “remote learning.” Many other New York colleges and universities have also canceled in-person classes and will be holding lectures online.

Coronavirus has also shut down or delayed major festivals and events outside of New York, including SXSW, Emerald City Comic Con, and Coachella.

